Landore Resources (LON:LND) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.23 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.95 ($0.05). Landore Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05), with a volume of 7,168,116 shares.

Landore Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.20 million, a P/E ratio of -400.00 and a beta of -0.15.

Insider Transactions at Landore Resources

In related news, insider Glenn Featherby purchased 2,500,000 shares of Landore Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($66,880.68). Company insiders own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Landore Resources Company Profile

Landore Resources Limited, through its subsidiary, Landore Resources Canada Inc, acquires, explores, and develops precious and base metal projects in Eastern Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, iron, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Junior Lake property, which include 6 leases and 1,318 staked mining claims that cover an area of approximately 33,029 hectares located in the province of Ontario, Canada; and Miminiska Lake property comprises 28 patented and 23 staked claims in southern block, and 570 staked claims in the northern block covering an area of approximately 5,494 hectares located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

