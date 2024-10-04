Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Shares Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) by 966.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Larimar Therapeutics were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRMR. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $415.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

