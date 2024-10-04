Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Laura Ashley Holdings plc (LON:ALY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.39 ($0.01). Laura Ashley shares last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,241,518 shares trading hands.
Laura Ashley Stock Up 27.9 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.88. The stock has a market cap of £2.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.17.
Laura Ashley Company Profile
Laura Ashley Holdings plc engages in retailing furniture, home accessories, decorating, and fashion products in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and France. It offers furniture for bedroom, living room, and kitchen and dining; sofas and armchairs; chandeliers, pendants, wall lights, table lamps, floor lamps, decorative lighting and accessories, and string lights, as well as lamp shades and bases; furniture, kitchen and bathroom, matt emulsion, and water based paints; and curtain, lining, PVC, and upholstery fabrics.
