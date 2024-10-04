Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Stock Price Up 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report) was up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 38,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 59,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Legend Power Systems Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07. The company has a market cap of C$39.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.19.

About Legend Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.