Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Trading Up 11.4% – What’s Next?

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Free Report) rose 11.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 36,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 14,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Legend Power Systems Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.

About Legend Power Systems

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

