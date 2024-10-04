Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Trading Up 11.4% – What’s Next?

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Free Report) rose 11.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 36,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 14,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.
Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
