Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Leidos were worth $11,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,512,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its position in shares of Leidos by 4.9% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 166,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $165.15 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $166.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

