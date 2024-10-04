Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.52 and traded as high as $28.77. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $28.77, with a volume of 380,020 shares traded.

Lenovo Group Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lenovo Group Limited will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

