LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ) Receives $35.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LENZ shares. William Blair upgraded LENZ Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James started coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LENZ Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LENZ. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in LENZ Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LENZ opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. LENZ Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $29.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.88.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Research analysts forecast that LENZ Therapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About LENZ Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

Further Reading

