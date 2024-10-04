LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,352,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the previous session’s volume of 1,142,725 shares.The stock last traded at $3.73 and had previously closed at $3.40.

LexinFintech Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $582.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $500.98 million during the quarter.

LexinFintech Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LexinFintech

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This is an increase from LexinFintech’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LX. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter worth $36,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LexinFintech by 38.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at about $149,000.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

