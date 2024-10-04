LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Trading Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $111.06 and last traded at $111.18. Approximately 26,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 213,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LGIH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

LGI Homes Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 12.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.44 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 1.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 32.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 5.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Further Reading

