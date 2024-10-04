Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Position Decreased by Franchise Capital Ltd

Franchise Capital Ltd trimmed its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 243,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,624 shares during the period. Li Auto accounts for 2.3% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 806.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 148,937 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 1,059.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,869 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter worth $2,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.66.

Li Auto Price Performance

NASDAQ:LI opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 7.65%.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

