Life & Banc Split (TSE:LBS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.57 and last traded at C$8.56, with a volume of 78260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.51.

Life & Banc Split Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.51, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$390.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.80.

Life & Banc Split Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.04%. Life & Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio is 230.77%.

Insider Activity

Life & Banc Split Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Laura Wing-Sze Lau sold 4,900 shares of Life & Banc Split stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total transaction of C$52,038.00.

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

