Life Science REIT (LON:LABS) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Life Science REIT (LON:LABS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 57 ($0.76) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LABS. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Life Science REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Life Science REIT from GBX 45 ($0.60) to GBX 36 ($0.48) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Get Life Science REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Life Science REIT

Life Science REIT Stock Performance

Life Science REIT Dividend Announcement

LON:LABS opened at GBX 39.30 ($0.53) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £137.55 million, a P/E ratio of -660.20 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 35.88. Life Science REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 31.30 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 74.20 ($0.99).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.11%. Life Science REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,333.33%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life Science REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Science REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.