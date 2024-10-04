Life Science REIT (LON:LABS) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Life Science REIT (LON:LABS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 57 ($0.76) price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on LABS. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Life Science REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Life Science REIT from GBX 45 ($0.60) to GBX 36 ($0.48) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.11%. Life Science REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,333.33%.
