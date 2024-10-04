LifePlan Financial LLC Boosts Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

LifePlan Financial LLC raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner comprises about 1.3% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2,685.3% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 12,144.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

