LifePlan Financial LLC Buys 1,374 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

LifePlan Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,457 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

Shares of CTSH opened at $76.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average of $71.41. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $62.14 and a 1-year high of $80.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

