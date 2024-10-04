LifePlan Financial LLC Buys 155 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

LifePlan Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Masco by 5.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in Masco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 14,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,377,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Masco by 89.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 579,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,642,000 after purchasing an additional 273,718 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Masco stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average is $73.51. Masco Co. has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $84.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.58.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

