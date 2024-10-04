LifePlan Financial LLC Buys 3,606 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

LifePlan Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at about $135,425,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,517,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,667,000 after buying an additional 802,546 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in Ventas by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 856,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,905,000 after buying an additional 586,676 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Ventas by 1,247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,452,000 after buying an additional 459,689 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,529,016.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,065 shares of company stock worth $4,526,464. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ventas

Ventas Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VTR stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.30, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -947.32%.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.