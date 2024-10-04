LifePlan Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

LifePlan Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.3 %

FIS stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $85.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.39.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

