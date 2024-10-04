LifePlan Financial LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

LifePlan Financial LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VEU stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day moving average is $59.47.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.