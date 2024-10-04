LifePlan Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

LifePlan Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 35,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.71. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

