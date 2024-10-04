LifePlan Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

LifePlan Financial LLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz makes up about 1.2% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 46.4% in the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.6 %

KHC opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.