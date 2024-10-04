LifePlan Financial LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

LifePlan Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.0% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 217,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,440.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 218,361 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 250,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.45.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.65.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

