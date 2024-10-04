LifePlan Financial LLC Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

LifePlan Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF accounts for 3.7% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 120,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 221,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 515,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SWAN opened at $30.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $30.58.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Profile

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

