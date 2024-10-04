LifePlan Financial LLC Has $417,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

LifePlan Financial LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $168.92 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $188.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.96.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.67.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

