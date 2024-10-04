LifePlan Financial LLC Has $501,000 Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

LifePlan Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,346,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,654,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $334,403,000 after purchasing an additional 714,229 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 414.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,512,000 after purchasing an additional 552,831 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Expedia Group by 1,649.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,605 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $51,354,000 after purchasing an additional 384,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 753,260 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $94,903,000 after buying an additional 354,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,019 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,391 over the last ninety days. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. Barclays decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

EXPE opened at $146.84 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

