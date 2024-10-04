LifePlan Financial LLC Has $997,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

LifePlan Financial LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,618 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $268.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.61 and a 200-day moving average of $240.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. HSBC raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $242.00 to $299.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.47.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares in the company, valued at $8,610,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,973 shares of company stock valued at $10,106,590 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

