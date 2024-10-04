LifePlan Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

LifePlan Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGK. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 960,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,755,000 after buying an additional 68,840 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,764,000 after buying an additional 455,250 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 461,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,328,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 454,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,674,000 after acquiring an additional 33,981 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 325.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 359,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,877,000 after purchasing an additional 274,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK stock opened at $317.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.10 and a 1 year high of $330.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.36.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

