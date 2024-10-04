LifePlan Financial LLC Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,135 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 784 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 774,626 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $177,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $233.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

