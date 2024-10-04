LifePlan Financial LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LifePlan Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Etfidea LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $122.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Truist Financial cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

