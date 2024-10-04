LifePlan Financial LLC Raises Stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

LifePlan Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the quarter. iShares GNMA Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNMA. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 791,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,350,000 after purchasing an additional 65,125 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 409,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 159,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 38,068 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,161,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,962,000.

GNMA stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.53. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $45.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

