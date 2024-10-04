LifePlan Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

LifePlan Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 149.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 44,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $58.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of -32.62, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -110.11%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

