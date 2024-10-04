LifePlan Financial LLC Sells 1,099 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

LifePlan Financial LLC decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.58. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

