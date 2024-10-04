LifePlan Financial LLC Sells 1,138 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

LifePlan Financial LLC cut its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 119,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.11. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

