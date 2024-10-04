LifePlan Financial LLC Sells 1,613 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

LifePlan Financial LLC lessened its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Teradyne by 17.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,987.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,896,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER stock opened at $129.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

