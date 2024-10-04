LifePlan Financial LLC Sells 357 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

LifePlan Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WELL opened at $126.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.81. The company has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.56 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

