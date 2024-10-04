LifePlan Financial LLC Sells 437 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

LifePlan Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 284,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after buying an additional 118,958 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,090,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $62.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.68.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

