LifePlan Financial LLC Sells 47 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

LifePlan Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,686,000 after acquiring an additional 462,891 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 141,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,086.0% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 29,462 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $243.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.64. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922 in the last three months. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.88.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

