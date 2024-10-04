LifePlan Financial LLC Sells 472 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

LifePlan Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.6% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 139,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after buying an additional 68,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE EMR opened at $109.63 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $119.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.32. The stock has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

