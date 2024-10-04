LifePlan Financial LLC Sells 478 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

LifePlan Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Citigroup by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 84,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 388,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 25,158 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $4,607,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 11.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on C. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.2 %

C stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.74. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

