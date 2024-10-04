LifePlan Financial LLC Sells 500 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

LifePlan Financial LLC decreased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 29.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 167,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $5,637,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 186,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 38.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at $1,406,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $777,680.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $777,680.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,012 shares of company stock worth $14,803,843. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Stock Down 1.6 %

KMX stock opened at $74.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KMX. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, June 21st. Argus upgraded shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CarMax from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KMX

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.