Light & Wonder (LNW) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Light & Wonder (NASDAQ: LNW):
- 9/25/2024 – Light & Wonder had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $122.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/25/2024 – Light & Wonder had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $108.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/25/2024 – Light & Wonder was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/24/2024 – Light & Wonder had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $92.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/26/2024 – Light & Wonder is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Light & Wonder had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $111.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Light & Wonder had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $120.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Light & Wonder had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $81.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Light & Wonder had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.
Light & Wonder Stock Performance
LNW traded up $3.16 on Friday, hitting $92.62. 550,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,189. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.34 and a 200-day moving average of $100.30. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.76.
Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.09 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Light & Wonder
Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Light & Wonder
- What is Put Option Volume?
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.