Light & Wonder (LNW) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Light & Wonder (NASDAQ: LNW):

9/25/2024 – Light & Wonder had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $122.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Light & Wonder had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $108.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Light & Wonder was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/24/2024 – Light & Wonder had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $92.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – Light & Wonder is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Light & Wonder had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $111.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Light & Wonder had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $120.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Light & Wonder had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $81.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Light & Wonder had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

LNW traded up $3.16 on Friday, hitting $92.62. 550,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,189. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.34 and a 200-day moving average of $100.30. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Light & Wonder Inc alerts:

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.09 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at $1,361,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Light & Wonder by 1,103.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at $5,748,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.