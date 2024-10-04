Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $3.45. Lightbridge shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 1,054,991 shares changing hands.

Lightbridge Stock Up 17.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.54.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lightbridge stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Lightbridge Co. ( NASDAQ:LTBR Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Lightbridge as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

