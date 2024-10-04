Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Purchased by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Linde by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 102,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,817,000 after acquiring an additional 34,005 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth about $471,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,573,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Linde by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 9,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Stock Down 1.3 %

LIN opened at $469.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.95. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $361.02 and a 12 month high of $483.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

