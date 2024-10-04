Little House Capital LLC Has $10.43 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Little House Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 979.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,427 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 3.3% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $122.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $4,840,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,380,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,077,958.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at $512,509,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $4,840,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,380,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,077,958.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,077,403 shares of company stock valued at $486,699,184 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

