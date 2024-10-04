LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Get LivaNova alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LivaNova

LivaNova Price Performance

LIVN stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -88.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $64.47.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. Equities analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 97.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 117.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.