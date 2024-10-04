LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of LivaNova worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in LivaNova by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 963.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 28,597 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $949,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,229,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,605,000 after purchasing an additional 42,040 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIVN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Baird R W upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of LIVN opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.68 and a beta of 1.00. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.45.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.