Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LYG. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

NYSE:LYG opened at $3.00 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

