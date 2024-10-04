loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading Down 6.8% After Insider Selling

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) fell 6.8% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.46. 385,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 542,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Specifically, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 36,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $97,917.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,035,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,943.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

loanDepot Stock Down 9.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $773.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 27.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 183,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 94,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.