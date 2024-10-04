Lockheed Martin Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $6.55 Per Share (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Lockheed Martin in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $6.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.47. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $26.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q2 2025 earnings at $7.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $28.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $30.70 EPS.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.73 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Melius Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.86.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $605.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $145.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $611.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 31,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,121 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,897,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

