Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Increases Dividend to $3.30 Per Share

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 3.30 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15.

Lockheed Martin has increased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Lockheed Martin has a payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $28.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $1.80 on Friday, reaching $604.02. The company had a trading volume of 55,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,420. The company has a 50-day moving average of $564.10 and a 200-day moving average of $498.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $144.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $611.49.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.73 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

